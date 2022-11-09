Southwest Gas Holdings Reports Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Wednesday announced a third-quarter loss, wider than the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the company missed estimates. Revenues were slightly up from the previous year.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of $12.31 million, compared to net loss of $11.58 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.18, compared to $0.19 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.05 per share. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.27 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.125 billion, higher than $888.69 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed the Natural Gas distribution segment guidance and outlook.

For 2022, the company's net income guidance is in a range of $185 to $195 million.

