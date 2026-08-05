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Southwest Gas Holdings Reports Net Income In Q2; Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

August 05, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) reported second quarter net income of $42.1 million, compared to a net loss of $40.2 million, in the same period of 2025. Net profit per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $0.56. From continuing operations, profit per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $0.01, prior year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to $32.40 million from $26.54 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.45 compared to $0.37, prior year.

Second quarter regulated operations revenues totaled $358.2 million versus $396.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed 2026 and long-term EPS guidance.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Southwest Gas Holdings shares are down 0.93 percent to $88.22.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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