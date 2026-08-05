Southwest Gas Holdings Reports Net Income In Q2; Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) reported second quarter net income of $42.1 million, compared to a net loss of $40.2 million, in the same period of 2025. Net profit per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $0.56. From continuing operations, profit per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $0.01, prior year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to $32.40 million from $26.54 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.45 compared to $0.37, prior year.

Second quarter regulated operations revenues totaled $358.2 million versus $396.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed 2026 and long-term EPS guidance.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Southwest Gas Holdings shares are down 0.93 percent to $88.22.

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