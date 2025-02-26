Southwest Gas Holdings Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 26, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.swgasholdings.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 836-8184 (US) or (646) 357-8785 (International).

For a replay call, dial (888) 660-6345 (US) or (646) 517-4150 (International), Replay code is 72782#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.