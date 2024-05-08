News & Insights

Southwest Gas Holdings Q1 Profit Climbs; Confirms Full-year Profit Outlook - Update

May 08, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Looking ahead, for the full year, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) has reaffirmed its net profit guidance of $228 million to $238 million.

Q1 Results:

For the first quarter, Southwest Gas Holdings released a profit that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $87.737 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $45.911 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.461 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.580 billion from $1.603 billion last year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $87.737 Mln. vs. $45.911 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.580 Bln vs. $1.603 Bln last year.

