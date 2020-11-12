Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.75, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $72.75, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.62 and a 59.26% increase over the 52 week low of $45.68.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.55%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

