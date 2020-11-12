Dividends
SWX

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.75, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $72.75, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.62 and a 59.26% increase over the 52 week low of $45.68.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.55%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWX

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular