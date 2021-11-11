Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.76, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $70.76, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.63 and a 24.14% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.13%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the swx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.