Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.89, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $68.89, representing a -12.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.38 and a 20.86% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.72%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

