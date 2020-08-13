Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.59% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.15, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWX was $74.15, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.94 and a 62.32% increase over the 52 week low of $45.68.

SWX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SWX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports SWX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.52%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

