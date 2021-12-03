Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$3.9b

By selling US$226k worth of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) stock at an average sell price of US$71.28 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 6.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$260m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southwest Gas Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Operations - Southwest Gas Corporation, Eric DeBonis, for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$71.85 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$65.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Southwest Gas Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SWX Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Southwest Gas Holdings insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southwest Gas Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Southwest Gas Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southwest Gas Holdings. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Southwest Gas Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.