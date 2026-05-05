Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $138.37 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $113.87 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.6% to $585.11 million from $746.42 million last year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138.37 Mln. vs. $113.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $585.11 Mln vs. $746.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.17 To $ 4.32

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