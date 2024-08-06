Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.33 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $28.88 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.53 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $1.182 billion from $1.294 billion last year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.33 Mln. vs. $28.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.182 Bln vs. $1.294 Bln last year.

