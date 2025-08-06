Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX):

Earnings: -$12.88 million in Q2 vs. $18.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.59 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $1.120 billion in Q2 vs. $1.182 billion in the same period last year.

