Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $113.87 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $87.74 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119.37 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.87 Mln. vs. $87.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.22 last year.

