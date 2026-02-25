Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $103.48 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $92.46 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.76 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.1% to $480.74 million from $553.06 million last year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

