Southwest Gas Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SWX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.26, changing hands as low as $75.53 per share. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWX's low point in its 52 week range is $62.58 per share, with $95.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.85.

