Southwest Gas Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SWX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.25, changing hands as high as $62.00 per share. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.79 per share, with $68.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.61.

