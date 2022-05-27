Southwest Gas CFO Gregory Peterson To Retire

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) announced Friday Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gregory Peterson's intention to retire no later than October 2022, after over 26 years of service.

The Company has initiated a search process to identify the Company's next CFO and has urged Peterson's assistance in ensuring a seamless search and transition process.

