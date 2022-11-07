Southwest Gas Appoints Robert Stefani As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) said that it has appointed Robert Stefani as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 30, 2022. Stefani succeeds Gregory Peterson, who will retire on November 30, 2022.

Stefani comes to the company from PECO Energy, where he was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Prior to joining PECO, he served as the Vice President of Corporate Development at Exelon, PECO's parent holding company. Stefani also worked within Caterpillar Inc.'s Strategic Investments team. Prior to his experience in Corporate Development, he worked as an investment banker at Citigroup and Marathon Capital. Stefani began his career by attending flight school and serving as an officer in the United States Navy on active duty from 1996-2003 within the naval aviation community.

