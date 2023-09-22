News & Insights

Markets
SWX

Southwest Gas : Centuri Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement For Proposed IPO

September 22, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) said that, in connection with the planned separation and spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centuri Group, Inc., its utility infrastructure services business, Centuri Holdings Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Centuri's proposed initial public offering of newly issued Centuri common stock.

The company neither disclosed details about the number of shares it intends to offer nor its price range.

The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.