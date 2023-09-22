Southwest Gas : Centuri Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement For Proposed IPO

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) said that, in connection with the planned separation and spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centuri Group, Inc., its utility infrastructure services business, Centuri Holdings Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Centuri's proposed initial public offering of newly issued Centuri common stock.

The company neither disclosed details about the number of shares it intends to offer nor its price range.

The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.