Southwest forecasts lower third-quarter cash burn as bookings improve

Southwest Airlines Co expects cash burn in the third quarter to slow to about $20 million per day as bookings improve modestly in August, following a weak July due to the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. carrier said on Wednesday.

The company had previously said it expected third-quarter cash burn rate to be about $23 million per day.

