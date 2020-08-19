Southwest forecasts lower third-quarter cash burn as bookings improve

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N expects cash burn in the third quarter to slow to about $20 million per day as bookings improve modestly in August, following a weak July due to the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. carrier said on Wednesday.

The company had previously said it expected third-quarter cash burn rate to be about $23 million per day.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

