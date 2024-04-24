News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Southwest Flight Attendants Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

April 24, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Flight Attendants, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement.

In addition to compensation increases, the new agreement incorporates refined on-call scheduling for Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants and other quality-of-life enhancements, including Company-paid maternity and parental leaves.

The contract covering nearly 20,000 Southwest Flight Attendants becomes amendable in 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.