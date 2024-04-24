Southwest Flight Attendants Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Flight Attendants, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement.

In addition to compensation increases, the new agreement incorporates refined on-call scheduling for Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants and other quality-of-life enhancements, including Company-paid maternity and parental leaves.

The contract covering nearly 20,000 Southwest Flight Attendants becomes amendable in 2028.

