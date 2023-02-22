Southwest Fliers: Do This After Booking a Ticket to Get the Best Deal

Southwest Airlines does things differently than many other airlines. There are no change fees or cancellation fees as long as you cancel your flight within 10 minutes of departure, and every customer can check two bags for free. With its flexible policies and friendly customer service, it's no wonder why so many travelers like flying with this airline. But some fliers may not realize that they can rebook a previously reserved Southwest ticket for a lower price when prices drop. Find out how to get the best airfare deal when flying Southwest.

Changing your flight could offer significant savings

Southwest doesn't charge change fees. After booking a flight, you should keep an eye on airfare prices for your route to see if the price drops before your departure date. If the airfare has decreased since your initial booking, you can change your flight to secure the new, lower price. Southwest will refund you the price difference. You can change flights easily online.

It's important to know that while all Southwest fares are refundable as long as you cancel at least 10 minutes before departure, the type of fare you book determines how your refund is issued. Here's a breakdown of what kind of refund you can expect by fare type:

Wanna Get Away: Flight credit

Flight credit Wanna Get Away Plus: Transferable flight credit for Rapid Rewards members

Transferable flight credit for Rapid Rewards members Anytime: Refunded to your original form of payment

Refunded to your original form of payment Business Select: Refunded to your original form of payment

Southwest flight credits used to have an expiration date. However, that's no longer the case. You can hold on to your flight credit without worrying about it expiring before you can use it.

This is the best way to monitor Southwest ticket prices

You may notice that Southwest fares won't appear when you use airline price comparison tools. That's because the airline prohibits others from accessing its pricing data. You'll need to use the Southwest website or mobile app to monitor prices. It's not a bad idea to check prices every so often after you book a flight to make sure the fare hasn't gotten cheaper. If you don't, you may pay more than necessary for your flight.

Other ways to save money on Southwest flights

Changing your flight to secure a lower price is a great way to save money on travel costs. For many travelers, the savings may be significant. Here are a few additional ways to save money when traveling with Southwest:

Book Wanna Get Away fares: If you're on a budget, you can save money by booking Wanna Get Away fares. This is the most affordable fare that Southwest offers.

If you're on a budget, you can save money by booking Wanna Get Away fares. This is the most affordable fare that Southwest offers. Look for airfare sales: Southwest promotes flight sales several times a year. You can get a great deal if you buy during a sale.

Southwest promotes flight sales several times a year. You can get a great deal if you buy during a sale. Get a Southwest credit card: You can earn Rapid Rewards points by using a Southwest credit card and can redeem your points for free Southwest flights in the future. When you travel for free with credit card points, it's easier to stretch your vacation budget further.

If you're a Southwest loyalist, don't miss out on the chance to score a better deal. Monitoring airfare prices and changing your flight when prices drop could help you save on travel costs. Review our list of the best Southwest credit cards to learn more about how to earn rewards.

