Southwest Falls After Massive Flight Cancelations

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) falls more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the airline continued with massive cancellations and delays today also. Further, the Department of Transportation said it will investigate the unacceptable rate of cancellations by Southwest. The winter storm has been disrupting the travel sector for the last week.

Currently, shares are at $33.97, down 6 percent from the previous close of $36.09 on a volume of 2,481,979.

