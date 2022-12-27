Markets
LUV

Southwest Falls After Massive Flight Cancelations

December 27, 2022 — 09:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) falls more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the airline continued with massive cancellations and delays today also. Further, the Department of Transportation said it will investigate the unacceptable rate of cancellations by Southwest. The winter storm has been disrupting the travel sector for the last week.

Currently, shares are at $33.97, down 6 percent from the previous close of $36.09 on a volume of 2,481,979.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.