US Markets
LUV

Southwest extends limited seating on flights through September

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it will continue to limit bookings on its flights until at least September to maintain space between passengers.

Adds details on rival airlines plans

June 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Tuesday it will continue to limit bookings on its flights until at least September to maintain space between passengers.

Social distancing on planes, along with other safety measures,are helping airlines to restore confidence in air travel after the coronavirus outbreak.

Southwest also said customers would be allowed to pick their seat, and the airline will not block or direct seating.

Other U.S. carriers have been following similar moves to maintain social distancing norms in the air.

Bigger rival Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N earlier this month said it planned to limit seating capacity on its flights through September, block the selection of middle seats and put a cap on seating in every cabin.

JetBlueAirways Corp JBLU.O has also extended social distancing measures on its flight through early July.

While middle-seat policies differ for major U.S. airlines, they all require passengers to wear facial coverings. Passengers who refuse to wear maskscould have their flying privileges revoked under tougher enforcement policies imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV DAL JBLU

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular