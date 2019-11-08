Companies

Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early March

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Southwest Airlines is extending the cancellation of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights from its schedule by another month, through March 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N is extending the cancellation of Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX flights from its schedule by another month, through March 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

As a result of the extended cancellations, Southwest said it was unable to provide an update on first quarter capacity guidance at this time.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular