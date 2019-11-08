Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early March

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N is extending the cancellation of Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX flights from its schedule by another month, through March 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

As a result of the extended cancellations, Southwest said it was unable to provide an update on first quarter capacity guidance at this time.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

