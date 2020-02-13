Southwest extends 737 MAX flight cancellations through early August

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N on Thursday extended its cancellation of 737 MAX flights through early August as the grounding of the Boeing Co BA.N jet continued and threatened to impact nearly all of the busy U.S. summer travel season.

Southwest, the largest operator of 737 MAX airplanes worldwide, said it would now keep the aircraft off its flight schedule until Aug. 10, instead of through June 6.

The revision will remove roughly 371 weekday flights from its total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights, which is about 10% higher than the 330 weekly flights it said were being cut through June 6.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O and United Airlines Co UAL.O have both canceled flights into June.

Boeing did not immediately comment, but said last Thursday it was standing by its "present mid-2020 estimate for return to service" of the best-selling MAX, which has been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment.

One unresolved issue remains over whether Boeing will need to adopt design changes to address two bundles of wiring that may be too close together, which potentially could lead to a short circuit and a crash if pilots do not respond appropriately.

The issue has been under discussion by the FAA and Boeing for more than a month and it is not clear when it will be resolved.

Last week, Boeing said it was continuing to "perform the appropriate analysis including lab testing, fleet data assessment and third party reviews." It said it was "premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bernadette Baum)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.