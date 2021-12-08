Commodities
Southwest expects to be profitable in fourth quarter as travel recovers

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Wednesday that it was expecting to be profitable in the fourth quarter as travel rebounds.

The airline was previously expecting a loss for the quarter due to higher fuel prices.

The Dallas, Texas-based carrier is also expecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue, compared with its previous estimates.

It now expects revenue to be down 10-15%, compared with its previous forecast of a 15-25% fall.

Southwest shares were slightly down in premarket trading.

