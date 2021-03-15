Southwest expects lower cash burn, sees leisure bookings helping revenue

Updates with details on demand trends; adds share move

March 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N on Monday forecast lower cash burn in the first quarter and said operating revenue for March and April was expected to improve due to a steady rise in leisure bookings.

The U.S. airline expects average core cash burn to be about $14 million per day in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of about $15 million. (https://bit.ly/30LHcKS)

"The company has continued to experience an improvement in leisure passenger bookings with beach and other nature-inspired destinations continuing to outperform other regions," Southwest said in a statement.

The airline, however, said business travel continued to significantly lag leisure demand.

Southwest had cash and short-term investments of about $14.4 billion as of March 11.

Shares were up 1.7% at $62.05 in premarket trade.

