Southwest expects improvement in operating revenue growth as travel recovers

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N is expecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue growth as travel rebounds on easing restrictions and higher vaccination rates.

The airline expects operating revenue to be down 10-15%, compared with its previous forecast of a 15-25% fall.

