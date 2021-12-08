Commodities
Southwest expects improvement in operating revenue growth as travel recovers

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N is expecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue growth as travel rebounds on easing restrictions and higher vaccination rates.

The airline expects operating revenue to be down 10-15%, compared with its previous forecast of a 15-25% fall.

