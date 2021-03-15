Southwest expects April revenue to pick up, sees lower cash burn in first quarter

March 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Monday it was expecting its operating revenue for March and April to improve due to a rise in passenger traffic.

The U.S. airline also expects average core cash burn to be about $14 million per day in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of about $15 million. (https://bit.ly/30LHcKS)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

