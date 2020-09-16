Southwest cuts third-quarter cash burn outlook

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday it now expects cash burn to slow to $17 million per day in the third quarter, as airlines continued to top the list of industries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. airline had previously estimated daily cash burn of $20 million for the current quarter.

