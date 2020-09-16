Southwest cuts third-quarter cash burn outlook

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday it now expects cash burn to slow to $17 million per day in the third quarter, as airlines continued to top the list of industries hit by the coronavirus crisis.
The U.S. airline had previously estimated daily cash burn of $20 million for the current quarter.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryLUV
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Town Sports International, Seattle Genetics, Mallinckrodt Plc, Scientific Games
- FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle Corp, J.Jill, Nvidia Corp, Boeing Co
- China aiming to add to its cobalt stockpile -sources