Southwest cuts third-quarter cash burn outlook

Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday it now expects cash burn to slow to $17 million per day in the third quarter, as airlines continued to top the list of industries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. airline had previously estimated daily cash burn of $20 million for the current quarter.

