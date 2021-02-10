Commodities
LUV

Southwest CEO, unions urge Biden not to mandate domestic air COVID-19 testing

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly and the leaders of the airline's unions urged President Joe Biden not to mandate COVID-19 testing before domestic flights, warning it would put "jobs at risk."

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N Chief Executive Gary Kelly and the leaders of the airline's unions urged President Joe Biden not to mandate COVID-19 testing before domestic flights, warning it would put "jobs at risk."

The letter dated Tuesday and released by the airline on Wednesday said "such a mandate would be counterproductive, costly, and have serious unintended consequences."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month said the Biden administration was "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, which has sparked push back from the aviation, aerospace and travel industries.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More