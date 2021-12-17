Commodities
Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing -- airline

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Southwest LUV.N Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters.

Kelly appeared at the hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines UAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O as well as a senior Delta Air Lines DAL.N executive and the head of a flight attendants union.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

