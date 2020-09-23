Southwest CEO 'hopeful' for more airline aid despite Washington impasse -CNBC interview

Commodities
Southwest CEO 'hopeful' for more airline aid despite Washington impasse

Tracy Rucinski
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that Washington lawmakers can reach an agreement on more aid for airlines, despite a deadlock over coronavirus relief.

"There's an impasse and we're just obviously hoping that a larger COVID bill will move with a payroll support aspect continuing for the airlines," Kelly told CNBC, adding that there's "very broad support to avoid furloughs in the airline industry and extend the payroll support program through the end of March."

