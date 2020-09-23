Southwest CEO 'hopeful' for more airline aid despite Washington impasse -CNBC interview
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that Washington lawmakers can reach an agreement on more aid for airlines, despite a deadlock over coronavirus relief.
"There's an impasse and we're just obviously hoping that a larger COVID bill will move with a payroll support aspect continuing for the airlines," Kelly told CNBC, adding that there's "very broad support to avoid furloughs in the airline industry and extend the payroll support program through the end of March."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryLUV
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. airlines to make urgent call for new bailout ahead of Oct. 1 job cuts
- U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to confer with airline CEOs on aid -sources
- LATAM Airlines obtains approval on second try for key $2.45 bln loan package
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe Systems, DraftKings Inc, Newmont Corp, Photronics Inc