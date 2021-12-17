Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Tests Covid Positive After Unmasked Senate Hearing

(RTTNews) - Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines Co.(LUV), tested Covid positive after he visited a Senate hearing on Wednesday, with CEOs and representatives of other major airlines. A spokesperson said, "Although testing negative multiple times prior to the Senate Commerce Committee Hearing, Gary tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home, experiencing mild symptoms, and taking a PCR test. Gary is doing well and currently resting at home, he has been fully vaccinated and received the booster earlier this year. Gary's symptoms continue to be mild, and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery." Kelly was joined by the CEOs of United Airlines Co. (UAL), American Airlines Co. (AAL), and Delta Airlines (DEL) and a flight attendant union president. The Senate Commerce Council asked the representatives about a $54 billion federal support that was given to the airlines to support the companies during the pandemic lockdown. United Airlines CEO and Delta Air's COO were sitting in close proximity with Kelly as well Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants. All three have tested negative as of Friday but will continue to keep testing for the CDC-advised period. The lawmakers also asked the companies about the mask mandates and how soon can the passengers fly maskless. In reply, Kelly said, "I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin environment." The reply has caused some raised eyebrows but the CEO issued a note of clarification on Friday in support of the current administration's decision. "I confused some with a short answer to a question about masks. So, to be clear, I and Southwest and along with [U.S. airline lobbying group] Airlines for America are all aligned and support the current federal mask mandate at airports and on airplanes. The majority of our Employees and Customers have felt it has been an important layer of protection, and I certainly agree with that. So we'll continue to rely on the advice of our medical experts regarding the necessity of masks. And my apologies for any confusion!" Airlines industries has been one of the most affected industries due to the virus but the companies are expecting an increase in footfall during the holiday season.

