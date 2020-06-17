Southwest Boosts Safety Measures, Offers Tickets for $49

Southwest Airlines Co LUV will keep its middle seats open through at least Sep 30, 2020 in order to maintain physical distancing among passengers. However, customers have the option to choose their seats without the airline blocking or directing seating. Families or customers traveling in a group may also sit together.



Since May, Southwest’s customers have been required to wear face coverings or masks while aboard the aircraft. The carrier has added an important safety measure to boost confidence among travelers. Effective Jun 16, customers are being required to complete a Health Declaration before they become eligible to fly. In the Health Declaration, which needs to be acknowledged during the online check-in process, customers need to confirm that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and that they have not had the disease or have not been exposed to the disease in any way in the 14 days prior to travel.



Additionally, Southwest will allow boarding in groups of 10 only, while queuing will take place on one side of the boarding pole. Face masks will be provided to customers who forget them. Additionally, hand sanitizers will be available at airport locations.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

With passenger numbers gradually increasing, Southwest is offering tickets for as low as $49 one-way to a few destinations. The offer is valid on a limited number of seats for tickets purchased through Jun 18, 2020. Customers can check out the fare rules and terms and conditions on Southwest’s website.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK and Frontline Ltd FRO. While Frontline sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Scorpio Tankers and Teekay Tankers carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward in excess of 100% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teekay Tanker’s current-year earnings has been revised 35.6% upward in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Frontline’s current-year earnings has been revised 17.1% upward in the past 60 days.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.