News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Southwest Board To Evaluate Elliott's Proposed Nominees - Quick Facts

August 14, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) issued a response to an announcement made by one of its Shareholders, Elliott Investment Management L.P., stating its intention to replace a majority of the Southwest Airlines Board by nominating 10 candidates. The Southwest Airlines Board and Executive Leadership Team remain open to conversations with Elliott to discuss ideas to drive shareholder value, and the Board will evaluate Elliott's proposed nominees.

Southwest Airlines said it will provide details on a comprehensive plan to transform its business, improve operational efficiency, and deliver capital allocation discipline during Investor Day in late September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.