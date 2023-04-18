Companies
Southwest asks U.S. FAA to pause the airline's departures

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

April 18, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

April 18 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N has requested the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to pause the airline's departures, the agency said in a tweet on Tuesday without providing further details.

Shares of the airline fell 2.45% in morning trade on Tuesday.

Southwest and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We're aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we're working hard in making sure our customers have full capabilities on our site," Southwest said in a reply to a customer on Twitter.

The Dallas-based carrier has come under fire ever since a staffing crisis due to bad weather during the Christmas holidays overwhelmed its crew scheduling software, disrupting travel plans for two million customers.

