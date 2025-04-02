Southwest Airlines's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Southwest Airlines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $899,494, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $235,523.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $42.5 for Southwest Airlines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Southwest Airlines stands at 1400.0, with a total volume reaching 3,761.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Southwest Airlines, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $42.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $35.00 $540.1K 1.7K 1.0K LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $42.50 $111.5K 113 119 LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $32.50 $100.5K 421 350 LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.9 $2.87 $2.87 $30.00 $77.2K 80 275 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $1.21 $0.97 $0.97 $32.50 $72.6K 1.1K 752

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Southwest Airlines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Southwest Airlines Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,160,717, the price of LUV is down by -0.66%, reaching $31.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Southwest Airlines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for LUV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell Mar 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral

