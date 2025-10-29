Southwest Airlines (XTRA:SWN) Price Target Decreased by 43.81% to 29.42

The average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines (XTRA:SWN) has been revised to 29,42 € / share. This is a decrease of 43.81% from the prior estimate of 52,35 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16,86 € to a high of 42,44 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.89% from the latest reported closing price of 27,26 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.18%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 590,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 53,978K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 48,844K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 35,325K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 8.55% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,463K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,373K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,172K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,853K shares , representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 25.49% over the last quarter.

