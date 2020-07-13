Companies
Southwest Airlines warns it may need job cuts without jump in travel

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON July 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N Chief Executive Gary Kelly told employees on Monday it needs a dramatic jump in passenger demand or it will be forced to take new steps to reduce staffing.

Employees face a Wednesday deadline whether to participate in a voluntary incentive program to leave the airline. "Although furloughs and layoffs remain our very last resort, we can’t rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment," Kelly said in a message to employees. "We need a significant recovery by the end of this year —and that’s roughly triple the number of passengers from where we are today."

