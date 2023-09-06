News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines Updates Q3 Unit Revenue Outlook; Continues To Expect Record Operating Revenues

September 06, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it now estimates third quarter operating revenue per available seat mile, or RASM, to be down 5% to 7% year-over-year, revised from its previous guidance of down 3% to 7%. The company continues to expect record third quarter operating revenues. Economic fuel costs per gallon is now projected in a range of $2.70 to $2.80, updated from prior guidance of $2.55 to $2.65.

The company said it does not expect the August 2023 weather-related disruptions to have a material impact on its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Southwest Airlines continues to expect solid profits in third quarter and full year 2023, both excluding special items. The company noted that it has not made any material revisions to 2023 capacity plans compared with previous guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.