Southwest Airlines Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Southwest Airlines. Our analysis of options history for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $795,796, and 4 were calls, valued at $176,653.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $37.5 for Southwest Airlines during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Southwest Airlines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Southwest Airlines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $37.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.84 $2.83 $2.83 $35.00 $283.2K 51 1.0K LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.05 $1.02 $1.05 $30.00 $81.1K 5.4K 2.8K LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.18 $2.17 $2.17 $32.50 $79.1K 266 382 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.5 $2.47 $2.47 $32.50 $61.7K 2.2K 787 LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.81 $1.75 $1.81 $32.50 $51.7K 1.0K 56

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Southwest Airlines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Southwest Airlines Currently trading with a volume of 8,867,592, the LUV's price is up by 0.24%, now at $33.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $31.25.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Southwest Airlines, targeting a price of $30. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $25. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Melius Research upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

