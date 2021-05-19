Southwest Airlines trims second-quarter cash burn forecast

May 19 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N trimmed its average core cash burn forecast for the second quarter, as it expects improving operating revenue to more than offset higher fuel prices.

The company now estimates its average core cash burn, excluding changes in working capital, to be in the range of $1 million to $3 million per day in the quarter, compared with its previous estimation in the range of $2 million to $4 million per day.

