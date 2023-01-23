Markets
Southwest Airlines, Transport Workers Union Local 550 Reach Tentative Deal For Dispatch Employees

January 23, 2023 — 07:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 550 reached a tentative agreement for the airline's Dispatch Employees, Southwest said in a statement on Monday.

The tentative agreement covers Southwest's more than 450 Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists.

The airline said that the union will share details directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process.

