Southwest Airlines To Share Proceeds From Boeing Deal With Employees

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said Thursday that it will share proceeds from Boeing agreement with employees.

The Airline plans to provide 2019 profit-sharing details early next year, including the percentage each eligible Southwest Employee will receive.

The Airline recently reached a confidential agreement with Boeing Co. (BA) to compensate Southwest for a portion of projected financial damages related to the grounding of the airline's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Southwest Airlines currently estimates the incremental profit-sharing accrual to be about $125 million.

The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide earlier this year following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

