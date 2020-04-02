Commodities

Southwest Airlines to seek aid from U.S. Treasury as demand craters

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid to help it ride out the sharp drop in travel demand caused by the massive lockdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds details on credit facility, background

April 2 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid to help it ride out the sharp drop in travel demand caused by the massive lockdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid could be in form of grants that could boost liquidity and provide job security for its employees from April 1 through Sept. 30, Southwest said in a regulatory filing.

Major global airlines have rolled out layoffs, furloughs and capacity cuts over the next few months, as they look to save cash amid weak demand.

They have also urged governments to help as they struggle to stay afloat by shoring up liquidity as well as by reducing capital expenditure and costs.

Last week, Congress approved $25 billion in cash grants to U.S. airlines for payroll costs.

Southwest also said it has drawn down $2.33 billion in credit and had $3.33 billion outstanding as of April 1, under the credit agreement. (https://bit.ly/2R2K6pO)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular