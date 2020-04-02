Southwest Airlines to apply for aid with U.S. Treasury after demand craters

April 2 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid related to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid could be in form of grants that could boost liquidity and provide job security for its employees from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, Southwest said.

The company also drew down $2.33 billion in credit, as airlines move to shore up liquidity during the outbreak, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2R2K6pO)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

