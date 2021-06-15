Southwest Airlines temporarily halts flights over computer issue

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Tuesday it was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was forced to temporarily halt flights over a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had issued a temporary nationwide groundstop earlier at the request of Southwest Airlines to resolve a computer reservation issue. The groundstop lasted about 45 minutes, and ended at 2:30 p.m. EDT, it said.

Southwest said the issue was the result of "intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity."

Just after midnight Tuesday, Southwest Airlines reported a separate issue that also required a groundstop after its "third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues ... preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft."

The airline said that issue affected several hundred flights.

