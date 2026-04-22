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Southwest Airlines Swings To Q1 Profit

April 22, 2026 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $227 million or $0.45 per share, compared to a net loss of $149 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Operating revenues were $7.25 billion, compared to $6.43 billion last year.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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